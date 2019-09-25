Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.43 N/A 1.22 11.02 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.48 N/A 0.38 43.37

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is currently more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 6.63%. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.