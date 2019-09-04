Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.38 N/A 1.22 11.02 Moelis & Company 37 2.24 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Moelis & Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Moelis & Company has an average price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 29.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 9 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.