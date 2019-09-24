Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.47 N/A 1.22 11.02 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.31 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 41.94% respectively. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.