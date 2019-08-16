Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

As Asset Management businesses, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.08 N/A 1.22 11.02 Evercore Inc. 89 1.46 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Evercore Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Evercore Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $89 average target price and a 15.63% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Evercore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 94.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.