Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.46 N/A 1.22 11.02 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 49.28% respectively. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.