Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.46
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 49.28% respectively. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.