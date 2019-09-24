Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.47 N/A 1.22 11.02 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.25 N/A 0.66 16.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 30.07%. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.