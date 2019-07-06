Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 12.94 N/A -0.15 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.37 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 3.86% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.