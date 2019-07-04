Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.07 N/A -0.15 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 29.96% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.