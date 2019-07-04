Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.07
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.45
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 29.96% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.45%
|2.97%
|5.03%
|15.93%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-0.65%
|1.99%
|1.32%
|-3.46%
|10.83%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
