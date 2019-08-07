Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

As Asset Management businesses, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.47 N/A 1.22 11.02 Cohen & Steers Inc. 46 6.19 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is currently more affordable than Cohen & Steers Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Cohen & Steers Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential downside of -29.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.