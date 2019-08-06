Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.47 N/A 1.22 11.02 BlackRock Inc. 446 4.93 N/A 26.30 17.78

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

BlackRock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $506 consensus target price and a 15.98% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.