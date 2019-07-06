Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 12.94 N/A -0.15 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.14 N/A 2.39 12.10

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $35, which is potential 15.86% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 18.9% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.