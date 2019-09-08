Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.10 N/A 1.22 11.02 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 28.82% and its average target price is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.