Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Comparison side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.04 N/A 1.22 11.02 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.