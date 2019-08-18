Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Comparison side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.04
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
