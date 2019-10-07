Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 1.22 11.02 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is presently more affordable than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.