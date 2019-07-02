Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 12.95 N/A -0.15 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.61 N/A 1.12 12.54

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 7.84% upside.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 42.3%. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

On 4 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.