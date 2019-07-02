Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|12.95
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.61
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 7.84% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 42.3%. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.45%
|2.97%
|5.03%
|15.93%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.