Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Comparison side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|12.93
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.43
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 28.18%. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.45%
|2.97%
|5.03%
|15.93%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|1.47%
|1.84%
|6.59%
|11.25%
|7.32%
|12.05%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
