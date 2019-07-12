Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Comparison side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 12.93 N/A -0.15 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.43 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 28.18%. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.