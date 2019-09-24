Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Contrasting side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.47 N/A 1.22 11.02 Mmtec Inc. 7 2284.58 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.