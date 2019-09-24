Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Contrasting side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.47
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2284.58
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.
