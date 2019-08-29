Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 4.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund N/A 13 11.02 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s peers beat Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 7 of the 6 factors.