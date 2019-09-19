Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Comparison side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.46 N/A 1.22 11.02 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.86 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -14.15% and its average price target is $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.