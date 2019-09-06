Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.40 N/A 1.22 11.02 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.