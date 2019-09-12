Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparing side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.34 N/A 1.22 11.02 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.41 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 0% respectively. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.