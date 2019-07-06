Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.69 N/A -0.01 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 14 3.16 N/A 0.90 18.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 7.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.8% respectively. 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.