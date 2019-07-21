Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.58 N/A -0.01 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 16.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.