Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.33 N/A 0.52 24.36 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.92%. Insiders owned roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.