Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.33
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.92%. Insiders owned roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
