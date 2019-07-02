Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.99
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.44
|N/A
|0.35
|47.49
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.17%
|5.13%
|9.14%
|-12.94%
|3.87%
|7.28%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.