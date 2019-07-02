Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.99 N/A -0.01 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.44 N/A 0.35 47.49

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.