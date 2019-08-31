Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.27 N/A 0.52 24.36 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 17.42%. Competitively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.