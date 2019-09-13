Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.36 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.80 N/A 2.55 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -12.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 17.42%. Comparatively, 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.