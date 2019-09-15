Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.35 N/A 0.52 24.36 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.42 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.