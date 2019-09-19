Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.36 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.28 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.