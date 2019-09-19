Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.36
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.28
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
