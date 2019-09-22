Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparison side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.32
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 17.42%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
