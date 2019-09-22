Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparison side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.32 N/A 0.52 24.36 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 17.42%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.