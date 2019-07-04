Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.81 N/A 7.69 13.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 5 2 2.25

Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $99.89, while its potential downside is -8.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.