Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparing side by side

Since Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.32 N/A 0.52 24.36 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.65 N/A 0.08 34.58

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.