Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.36 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.29 N/A 0.74 15.01

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of OFS Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, which is potential 0.00% .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.08% respectively. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats OFS Capital Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.