Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 17.42% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund N/A 12 24.36 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s rivals.

Dividends

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s rivals beat Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.