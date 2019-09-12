Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 17.42% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|N/A
|12
|24.36
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|1.78
|2.60
The competitors have a potential upside of 186.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s rivals.
Dividends
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s rivals beat Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.