Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparing side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 17.42%. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Corporation has 19.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.
