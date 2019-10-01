Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparing side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 0.29 30.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 17.42%. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Corporation has 19.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.