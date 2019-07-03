Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Contrasting side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.74
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.61
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
