Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Contrasting side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.61 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.