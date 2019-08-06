Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparing side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.50 N/A 0.52 24.36 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.95 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 9.33% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.8% respectively. Insiders held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.