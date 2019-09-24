Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) Comparison side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.36 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.26 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.58%. 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.