Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.30
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.17
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.