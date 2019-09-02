Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.30 N/A 0.52 24.36 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.17 N/A 0.35 47.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.