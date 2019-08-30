Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was more bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
