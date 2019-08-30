Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.36 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was more bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.