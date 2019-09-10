Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Contrasting side by side

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.34 N/A 0.52 24.36 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.48 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.