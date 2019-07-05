Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.10 N/A 0.06 131.64 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.