Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.10
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.59%
|-0.08%
|0.64%
|-3.74%
|-10.31%
|3.26%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
