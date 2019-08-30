Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.00
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.31
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 84.68% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
