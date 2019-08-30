Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 84.68% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.