Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.22 N/A 0.58 14.19 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Competitively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.