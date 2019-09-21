Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.22
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Competitively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.