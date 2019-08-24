Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.10 N/A 0.58 14.19 SEI Investments Company 54 5.15 N/A 3.07 19.44

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SEI Investments Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and SEI Investments Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 71.1%. Competitively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 10 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.