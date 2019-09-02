Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.00
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 14.38% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.
