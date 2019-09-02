Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 14.38% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.