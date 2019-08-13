Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.11 N/A 0.58 14.19 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.51 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is currently more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 62.13% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust