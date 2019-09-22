Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.22
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 0%. Comparatively, 53.87% are GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
