Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.22 N/A 0.58 14.19 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 0%. Comparatively, 53.87% are GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.