Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.58 14.19 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.51 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. GAMCO Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.