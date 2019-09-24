Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.19 N/A 0.58 14.19 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.69 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 40.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.